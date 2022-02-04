Manchester United came within mere inches of getting off to the perfect start in the FA Cup with Jadon Sancho hitting the bar.

Sancho, making his first appearance since the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, was the quickest to capitalise on a defensive mix up between the Middlesbrough goalkeeper and defender on the edge of the penalty area.

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo did initially go after the ball before leaving it for the Englishman.

His chip beat the goalie and defenders but also had a little too much power to get the ball under the bar.

United will progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup if they can win this fixture.

