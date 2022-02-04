Jadon Sancho has made a triumphant return to the Manchester United starting xi with a lovely goal against Middlesbrough.

The Englishman, who is making his first appearance for United since the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, was played in behind the visitors defence with a peach of a pass from Bruno Fernandes.

The pass found Sancho perfectly, and despite a defender getting back and showing him down the line he still managed to pick out the opposite bottom corner. Albeit partially thanks to a deflection.

It marks just his third goal of the season for United in what has been a stop-start transition since joining from German side Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the FA Cup and ITV