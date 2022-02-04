Video: Jurgen Klopp is already excited to see what Luis Diaz brings to Liverpool

This Sunday sees the final of the African Cup of Nations between two of Liverpool’s attacking stars as Sadio Mane’s Senegal take on Mo Salah’s Egypt.

The Reds will have a vested interest in the game and Jurgen Klopp noted that he’ll be excitedly watching on, even though he knows one of his players will be super happy at the end, and the other experiencing emotions at the complete other end of the scale.

As long as neither get injured in what promises to be a real battle, Klopp is sure to be happy.

The German was effusive in his praise of new signing Luis Diaz when asked.

Given that he will have to compete with the likes of Salah and Sadio Mane, Klopp suggested the new signing had special qualities that would fit perfectly with what the Reds already have.

You could also sense the excitement and anticipation in his voice, as the club now wait for the player to return from international duty.

