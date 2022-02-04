(Video) Luis Diaz arrives in Liverpool following £40m move from Porto

Liverpool fans have had their first glimpse at new signing Luis Diaz following his £40m move from Porto last month.

The Brazilian attacker, who has been away on international duty, flew into Merseyside earlier on Friday.

Now confirmed as the club’s joint fifth record signing, fans will be extremely excited to see the South American in action.

Following his arrival in Liverpool, Diaz’s first outing could come against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the Premier League next Thursday.