Manchester United have become the latest victim of the old proverb of not taking chances coming back to bite you, after conceding to Middlesbrough. 

United won out over Aston Villa in the last round of the FA Cup after a controversial decision. But this time they have been on the receiving end of such a decision, after a handball in the build-up to the equaliser was deemed to not have been deliberate.

After being played in behind Duncan Watmore failed to cleanly control the ball, and his loose touch subsequently bounced up and on to his arm, before he was able to lift a shot over Dean Henderson for Matt Crooks to tap in at the far post.

The Red Devils have been very profligate with their chances this evening and should be comfortably winning the game.

