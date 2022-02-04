Manchester United have been knocked out of the FA Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough.

Jadon Sancho’s opener was cancelled out by a controversial Middlesbrough goal, which saw the ball hit Duncan Watmore’s hand before he played the ball towards Matt Crooks who tapped in the ball at the far post for the equaliser.

United were knocked out after Anthony Elanga missed the vital spot kick at the eighth time of asking to allow Middlesbrough to win the shootout 7-8 and provide one of the upsets of the tournament so far.

The have now lost seven of their last eight shootouts, an extremely unwanted record considering United demand being able to compete in cup competitions and the frequency such events can occur.

Man United should have put the game to bed inside the 90 minutes though, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty in the first half along with Sancho and Bruno Fernandes hitting the woodwork, but were subsequently punished for their profligate finishing.

? MIDDLESBROUGH HAVE KNOCKED MANCHESTER UNITED OUT OF THE FA CUP – AND THEY'VE DONE IT AT OLD TRAFFORD! Massive congratulations to @Boro ? ? @EmiratesFACup | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/UNNGsyalQH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 4, 2022

Pictures from the FA Cup and ITV