David Moyes faced the media ahead of West Ham’s FA Cup tie against Kidderminster Harriers, and he was none too pleased by the international scheduling which could deprive him of Michail Antonio.

The Jamaican international was set to arrive back at the club at around 11.00am on Friday, but with the Hammers’ match kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday, it’s debatable that Antonio will have recovered fully from jet lag in the 25 hours between his return and the game.

Clearly, that’s an almost unworkable scenario for Moyes.

Moyes also doubled down on his previous statements on new signings after a question related to getting another striker in to give Michail Antonio a potential headache.

The Scot noted that he could’ve easily brought other players in, but he didn’t want to buy someone just for the sake of it, he wanted to bring in players that would really compete for the jersey. That would give genuine strength in depth.

That attitude is laudable, but given the Hammers have no real strength in depth at present, it could comeback to haunt Moyes at the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.