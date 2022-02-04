After a disastrous January transfer window when they weren’t able to get anyone in through the door, West Ham already appear to be making moves to get players for the summer.

David Moyes really does need to strengthen his Hammers squad who have already shown that, with only a couple of injuries to key players, they’re much less of a force than with a full strength XI.

It’s that lack of depth which is likely to harm their charge for a push towards the Champions League places in the latter half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Were they to get any other players ruled out, even a Europa League berth could be beyond them, and that would be a shame for Moyes because of the hard work that he’s put in over the last 18 months.

MORE: What have you done Djibril?!

If, against the odds, the East Londoners are able to maintain their sterling form for the first half of the season, then there’s every chance that they could land their targets in the next window.

One Arsenal loanee in particular is said to be a priority signing for the Scot, and that’s William Saliba, according to Jeunes Footeux cited by Sport Witness.

The youngster was never really allowed to flourish under Mikel Arteta, and his switch to Marseille has certainly worked out in his favour.

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision heaps more pressure on under-fire Man United boss Ralf Rangnick West Ham will be disappointed with the latest news on Leeds United’s most ‘outstanding’ player Tottenham’s out-of-favour loan star makes a bizarre claim regarding his future at the club

He’s shown that he can be one of the most reliable centre-backs in the French top-flight, and to that end, even if Arsenal still decide he isn’t for them, it’s going to take all of Moyes’ persuasion to be able to land a player that is sure to be in demand.