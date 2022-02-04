Despite needing to beef up their squad somewhat, West Ham had the poorest of transfer windows in January.

It appears that they had money to spend with rumours of bids for players such as Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, though that seems more of a spin to keep supporters happy.

There was no news on signings for the whole of the month and then supposed bids at the last minute don’t make sense.

There would’ve been little chance of getting big deals across the line at that late stage unless the groundwork had been taking place much earlier in the month.

That lack of playing resource could come back to hurt the Hammers too.

David Moyes has done incredibly well with the paper thing squad that he has, and the East Londoners will certainly fancy their chances in the Europa League and FA Cup.

However, should they get injuries to key players, such as Michail Antonio, they don’t have sufficient back up to be able to cover.

At present, they remain in the European places for qualification to next season’s competition, but with 15 games still to play in the English top-flight, anything can happen.

The fact is that those clubs around them are in better form too.

News via Football Insider that Leeds are preparing a huge new contract for Raphinha, who they deem to be the most ‘outstanding’ player at the club, will come as a further blow to David Moyes.

The club did make enquiries and now it appears things won’t progress much further than that.