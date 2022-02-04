It’s a hugely important time for Manchester United at the moment.

Forget all of the lurid headlines and the mischief making by certain players on social media.

The very fabric of the club and where they are heading next is at stake when their next managerial appointment is made.

As we’ve seen with Jose Mourinho and then latterly in his tenure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, get the appointment wrong, and it can have damaging long-term effects.

Get it right, however, and the enveloping gloom at a club is instantly lifted.

MORE: What have you done Djibril?!

Take the example of Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe at Newcastle United. When Bruce was in charge there was always something wrong. The Magpies were never going to get out of the mess they were in.

Howe, in truth, hasn’t done an awful lot better in results terms, but the mood around the place appears to be much, much better and the level of performances have been mostly of a high standard. They just need to convert draws into wins now.

For the Red Devils, everything would seem to hinge on what Zinedine Zidane intends to do next.

According to RMC Sport, the former Real Madrid manager wants to hang on for the French national team job, but will only do so if he knows that Didier Deschamps will leave after the 2022 World Cup.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham looking to add highly-rated Arsenal star as a ‘priority’ during the summer Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision heaps more pressure on under-fire Man United boss Ralf Rangnick West Ham will be disappointed with the latest news on Leeds United’s most ‘outstanding’ player

Should that position not be an option for him, it’s believed that Paris Saint-Germain will offer him a €12m a year salary and, what’s more, he’s likely to accept.

That would then free up Mauricio Pochettino to take the hot-seat at Old Trafford.