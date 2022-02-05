Alphonse Areola won’t look back on his mistake in the FA Cup tie against Kidderminster Harriers with any pride.

The non-league side were awarded an early free-kick, and as the ball came floating in, the West Ham keeper should’ve made the ball his own.

Instead, he flapped and made a complete hash of it and the ball dropped invitingly at the feet of Alex Penny.

To Penny’s credit, he didn’t try and lash at the ball, but took his time and side footed it into the roof of the net to send the home crowd wild.

The cupset is on! Kidderminster Harriers lead West Ham United 1-0, thanks to this Alex Penny goalpic.twitter.com/WWlxbKTJmx — Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) February 5, 2022

Sixth tier Kidderminster Harriers lead Premier League West Ham. WOW ? pic.twitter.com/4JhFY4Hh7x — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2022

Pictures from BBC Sport and ESPN FC