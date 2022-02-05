Video: Areola at fault as West Ham go behind at non-league Kidderminster

West Ham FC
Posted by

Alphonse Areola won’t look back on his mistake in the FA Cup tie against Kidderminster Harriers with any pride.

The non-league side were awarded an early free-kick, and as the ball came floating in, the West Ham keeper should’ve made the ball his own.

Instead, he flapped and made a complete hash of it and the ball dropped invitingly at the feet of Alex Penny.

To Penny’s credit, he didn’t try and lash at the ball, but took his time and side footed it into the roof of the net to send the home crowd wild.

Pictures from BBC Sport and ESPN FC

More Stories Alex Penny Alphonse Areola David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.