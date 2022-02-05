Arsenal could end up missing out on yet another striker target as Barcelona consider a transfer for Sweden forward Alexander Isak.

Barcelona are looking to massively improve Xavi’s attacking options, with Erling Haaland their number one target in the summer.

However, the finances of the deal may prove to be a stumbling block for Barcelona, who could then end up going after Real Sociedad forward Isak, along with two other targets from Ajax.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona will move for Isak, and Ajax stars Antony and Lisandro Martinez if they fail to secure the services of Haaland during the window.

This will no doubt come as a big blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans.

After failing to recruit a midfielder in January and losing ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona on a free transfer, Arsenal have been left in the lurch with regards to the squads balance.

The Gunners are expected to lose both remaining strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer, leading them to view Isak as a target.

Although, with the reported £74.4m asking price you would expect a player to have scored a significant number of goals this season.

However, this is not the case with the 22-year-old Swede, registering just four goals in La Liga this season and eight overall.

Arsenal need a clinical goalscorer to lead their line who is also able to bring the rest of the attack into play through good hold up play and strong technical quality.

While Isak fits the needs of Arsenal in terms of playing style, there are rightly doubts over whether the player is firstly worth the money being quoted and whether he has the goalscoring instinct The Gunners and Mikel Arteta need to progress the team in the appropriate manner.