Video: Superb Azpilicueta back-heel brings Chelsea level against Plymouth

Chelsea FC
Posted by

With the first half coming to a close at Stamford Bridge, Plymouth were still leading against their illustrious Premier League hosts.

The embarrassment clearly didn’t sit well with captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, who joined in with an attack late in the half as Chelsea continued to pile the pressure on.

A swift exchange of passes eventually opened up some space in the area and the Spaniard was there to back-heel the ball into the net and put the West Londoners back on level terms.

Pictures from BBC Sport and Super Sport

More Stories Cesar Azpilicueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.