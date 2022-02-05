Brendan Rodgers gives Arsenal and Manchester United transfer boost as he hints at changes to squad in summer

Brendan Rodgers has opened the door for the prospect of midfielder Youri Tielemans making a switch this summer as he hinted at big changes to his squad. 

Rodgers was quoted by the BBC as saying: “we need to make big changes to freshen up the squad and the planning is well under way.”

This could suggest that a squad overhaul is on the cards for The Foxes, which could see Tielemans depart in the summer due to his contract running out in 2023.

Tielemans, who scored the winning goal for Leicester City in last season’s FA Cup final, has been a transfer target for Arsenal and Manchester United, and would fit well in both sides respective midfields.

The Belgian is a great all-round central midfielder, and more than capable in defensive, transitional, and attacking phases of play. Indeed he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, forming an indomitable partnership with Wilfred Ndidi.

Since making the switch from Monaco to Leicester in 2019, he has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 23 times and getting 22 assists.

As per transfermarkt, he is rated at £49.5m so any summer fee will likely be a significant sum of money and should be able to bankroll the planned squad overhaul.

