Currently sat in sixth position in the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have games in hand on all of the teams above them.

It’s a perceived advantage that the Gunners can’t afford to waste.

The Spaniard, a couple of poor results and performances notwithstanding, has done a remarkable job of turning round Arsenal’s season.

Particularly when you consider that they were propping up the league at one point this season.

The hard work, however, is still to be done.

Arsenal have 17 games to play before the end of the campaign and, for many reasons, they’ll want to finish in fourth place at least in order to haul themselves back into the Champions League.

With those teams around them pushing hard, it will be no easy task, especially when you take into account what a poor January transfer window the North Londoners had.

Only making the Europa League again next season is likely to hurt the Gunners with other clubs circling to offer their best stars an immediate pathway into Europe’s elite competition.

According to ESPN, both Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on exciting young England international, Bukayo Saka.

If Arsenal don’t make the Champions League, then both clubs will look to swoop for the player.

It’ll be hard for Saka to resist their overtures, given that we will still be in a World Cup year, and the chances of domestic success will be more likely at either North West giant.