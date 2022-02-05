The news that Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has tested positive for Covid-19 will come as a bitter blow to the Blues.

Confirmed by the West Londoner’s official website, the German won’t be able to be on the sidelines for their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

Perhaps more pertinently, he might also miss the Club World Cup games, and that may effect how the team play in the semi-final and, if they make it, the final.

The other issue, which perhaps won’t be known for a few days yet, is whether the virus will have been passed on to any members of the first-team staff.

Should that occur, there’s likely to be a very different look to their Club World Cup squads.

For now, Tuchel will have to self-isolate and either give instructions via telephone or hand match duties over to his assistants.

All at CaughtOffside wish him a speedy recovery.