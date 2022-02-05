It’s been another superb season so far for West Ham United.

David Moyes has guided the East Londoners into European contention and, although they’ve slightly tailed off of late, due in the most part to injuries to key players, the Champions League remains with reach.

Getting into the elite European competition has to be the aim for the Hammers, and not only from a financial standpoint either.

With Daniel Kretinsky thought to be ready to mount a full takeover of the club at some point in the near future, the Czech billionaire will expect to maximise his investment. He can only do that if the team are playing at the very top level.

The other issue is keeping players happy on the pitch of course.

Their major star and captain, Declan Rice, has been loyal to the East Londoners over the past couple of seasons, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him walk if he can’t guide his side into fourth place or above.

It seems that Moyes has already accepted the inevitable after appearing to put a price on the head of the England international.

“I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100m. That was your chance to get him cheap,” he was quoted as saying by Metro.

“You can make your mind up over what I’m talking about now.”

That apparent softening of a ‘not for sale’ stance is unlikely to go down well with the East London faithful.

However, just like Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick and others before them, West Ham have always been a selling club, so Rice’s move would be no real surprise.