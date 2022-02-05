De Ligt capture from under Man United’s noses could be Barcelona’s ace in Haaland chase

The summer transfer is sure to see some huge moves between Europe’s elite clubs, with many top players either at, or coming to the end of, their contracts.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are expected to be the two major players in the market, however, they’re unlikely to be alone in switching employers.

Indeed, their own moves could well be the catalyst for a knock-on effect for clubs throughout Europe.

That won’t just apply to attacking players either, with many clubs needing to shore up their back lines too.

Centre-backs of the highest quality have always been hard to come by and rarely come onto the transfer market, or if they do, the price remains at the top level.

According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus stalwart, Matthijs de Ligt, is expected to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the current campaign, and it won’t be a surprise to note that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in his services.

However, Barcelona, despite their well-reported financial problems, could well have an ace up their sleeve as far as the defender is concerned.

President, Joan Laporta, is believed to have an excellent working relationship with De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, and with Ousmane Dembele just one of a few players likely to leave the Camp Nou in the summer, there will be money available to sign new players.

Raiola also represents Haaland, and Laporta has publicly said, reported by Eurosport, that anything is possible with regards to signing the striker also.

Given that Gerard Pique won’t last too much longer, a De Ligt/Araujo centre-back pairing for Barcelona would be a dream partnership.

By signing one of his clients, it’s not stretching it to believe that Laporta already being ‘in bed’ with Raiola will afford the Catalan club a real shot at the young Norwegian.