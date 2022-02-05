Former Arsenal star claims Mikel Arteta doesn’t want him despite being in need of midfielders

Arsenal FC
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has claimed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta does not want him at the club despite being in need of midfielders. 

Arsenal failed to recruit a new central midfielder in January despite vigorous attempts to do so, leaving the squad less developed than the Arsenal boss and hierarchy would have liked going into the final months of the season.

Wilshere training with Arsenal this year.

Granit Xhaka has proven himself to be an unreliable player for the midfield due to his rashness while Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently not ready to take such a burden on himself at present.

Mohamed Elneny is at best a squad player for The Gunners and Thomas Partey, the most consistent and best of the Arsenal midfielders has picked up a suspension after his sending off against Liverpool a day after returning from international duty while competing in the African Cup of Nations.

However, despite this, Wilshere has revealed he is not wanted at Arsenal by Arteta.

As quoted by 90min, he told talkSPORT he doesn’t believe the Spaniard wants to make him a permanent member of the Arsenal squad.

Wilshere is currently training with the Arsenal squad as he looks to find a new permanent club after being released by Bournemouth last season.

Injuries curtailed what could have been a magnificent career for the now 30-year-old. He made 198 appearances for The Gunners, providing 30 assists and scoring 14 times and winning two FA Cups in his time at The Emirates.

