It has all of the elements of a classic FA Cup tie.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked team left in the world’s oldest cup competition, playing at home in a tightly packed ground with a partisan crowd, against Premier League opponents in West Ham United.

The stage is most definitely set for a giant killing.

The Hammers have done nothing to dispel that notion either, given that David Moyes has picked an understrength squad to play against their lower league hosts.

Declan Rice has been left on the bench along with the likes of Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

In comes Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral, none of whom have made a great impression in East London.

Clearly, the Scot believes that the East Londoners have more than enough in reserve to be able to overcome a side that will be giving it their all.

West Ham’s players would do well to remember their contemporaries from 1994 too.

Only a Lee Chapman header late in the second half saw them overcome a spirited Kidderminster side and save themselves the embarrassment of going out.

Unless the Hammers are at their very best, don’t be surprised to see them given a scare at the very least.