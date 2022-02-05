Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has claimed Newcastle United will struggle to win a trophy within the next five years, citing Manchester City in comparison.

Lawrenson, who made 339 appearances for Liverpool and who was a key part of the prepotent Reds team in the 1980s, suggested Newcastle will not have as easy a ride in getting to the level’s they want to as Man City did.

As quoted by The Shields Gazette, he explained that when City were taken over, they had better players to what Newcastle have at present and that there was only one team who had similar levels of wealth at the time (Chelsea).

He added that even then City had to wait three years for there first trophy, hence his reasoning behind what he expects to be a five-year wait for Newcastle before they get their hands on some silverware.

Earlier in the season Newcastle were taken over by a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which took an 80% stake in Newcastle United Limited, with the rest being controlled by Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers and 10% shares respectively.

The new owners showcased their ambition with an almost £90m outlay on transfer in the January window which saw five new faces join the club including Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes and England international Kieran Trippier.