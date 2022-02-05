Unfortunately when a cup tie goes to a penalty shoot-out, there’s always going to be one fall guy.

Some of the biggest names to have ever played the game have stepped up and missed penalties on the biggest stage of all.

Who can forget Roberto Baggio’s effort in the 1994 World Cup final for example.

Back then of course there was no social media, so any supporter outcry was restricted to pub chatter after the event.

The disappointment would almost certainly soon pass.

Not these days with every little aspect of life in general and sport particularly dissected and argued over.

MORE: Man United savaged

That’s all fine and dandy until things take an ugly turn, and that can usually be seen in certain, vile reactions to disappointment.

When Anthony Elanga missed his vital spot-kick for Manchester United against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday night, everyone knew what was coming.

Sure enough, as Sky Sports report, the racists were out in force on Instagram to berate the youngster for being culpable for sending the Red Devils crashing out of the competition.

More Stories / Latest News Spanish giants given huge boost by Brazil’s next wonder kid labelled the ‘new Ronaldo’ Champions League finish crucial as major Arsenal star is targeted by Premier League rivals Rudiger has risked Chelsea’s wrath with his latest contract decision

Supposedly, Meta, who now own Instagram, have an ongoing investigation open, but it’s unlikely that anything will get done about it and the cycle will continue.

It says a great deal about certain members of society that their first thought is to espouse such bile rather than, perhaps, looking to console a young player who is just starting out in his career.