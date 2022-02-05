It’s an accepted fact that any title-winning team or one that has aspirations of the same, will be built on a solid defence.

Unless a squad happens to have a front line that is so good that they’ll outscore almost every other team in the league, locking the back door so to speak, is a pre-requisite.

Just look at the way in which Liverpool stormed to the title a couple of seasons ago on the back of Virgil van Dijk’s outstanding performances.

Or those of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and others for Man City last season as they strolled to the title – something that they’ve taken to the next level in the 2021/22 campaign.

City, along with rivals Manchester United, are looking at a youngster who has all of the attributes that the Dutchman possesses, and who is coming towards the end of his current contract, according to MARCA.

Despite Barcelona going through one of the worst periods in its history, Ronald Araujo has been one of their shining lights.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has it all.

Great in the air, both in a defensive and attacking sense, he can bring the ball out from the back like an old school libero.

He won’t be beaten for pace and can show players inside or outside without fear, and knowing he will have enough in his locker to help his team get out of trouble.

Chelsea are also believed to be in the hunt for his services, per MARCA, but the trio of Premier League clubs are in for a shock.

Though his current deal does end in 2023, according to his agent, Flavio Perchman, via OneFootball, Araujo is happy at Barcelona and has no thoughts of leaving.