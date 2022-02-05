Manchester United and Liverpool have been placed on red alert after contract talks between Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich stalled.

The former Arsenal winger has become one of the best wide attackers in world football while at Bayern Munich, but he has thus far failed to agree an extension with the Bundesliga leaders as his contract runs down into the final 17 months of its current term.

The 26-year-old is wanted to by both Man United and Liverpool, and would provide a great long-term transfer option for both clubs when also factoring in the German’s age.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be targeting the winger, but considering the other targets and financial situations both clubs are currently wrapped up in it would not be wrong to suggest the two aforementioned Premier League clubs would be in a stronger position.

However, as per Sky Germany, Gnabry is keen to extend his stay in Bavaria and is said to still have a strong relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann, with world-class defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich also playing a part in convincing him to stay.

The situation is a stark contrast to colossal centre-back Niklas Sule, who is weighing up a move abroad.