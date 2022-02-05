After another below par display, this time in the FA Cup against Middlesbrough, Manchester United deservedly tumbled out of the world’s oldest knockout competition.

The Red Devils have been stuck in a rut for the best part of a couple of seasons now, and even though the green shoots of recovery can be seen under Ralf Rangnick, this season is already a write off unless the squad can triumph in the Champions League.

There will, undoubtedly, be new faces in at Old Trafford during the summer, and not just managerially either.

Rangnick will move upstairs, and whoever takes the reins from him needs to get the absolute best from a squad that has been underperforming for far too long.

If that means a couple of current big names making way, so be it.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United were always progressive, both in terms of their style on the pitch and their business off it. That essence needs to be recaptured quickly.

Players need to be bought to suit the style rather than be acquired because they happen to be a big name.

As in the case of Ronaldo, it’s clear that he no longer has the fitness levels to be of use in Rangnick’s incessant pressing style, and a style he will expect subsequent United squads to play.

Two players that ESPN have linked with the club will not only enhance the squad dramatically, but will give the Red Devils a platform to go on and win the title as early as next season.

Both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have shown with their partnership for England that they have what it takes to completely boss the midfield.

If United can secure both, there’ll be an immediate change in team dynamic both in an attacking and defensive sense, and the solidity that the squad have been missing for long periods will have returned.