Newcastle United duo Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden are being tipped to leave Newcastle in favour of transfers to the MLS and Europe.

The pair were among the victims to be omitted from Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad after the January window shut. Newcastle signed five new players during the window, including a player in each of the omitted players respective positions.

Centre midfield saw the acquisition of highly-rated Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, while centre-back saw Newcastle bring in 6ft 5″ Brighton defender Dan Burn.

According to TEAMtalk, as quoted by GeordieBootBoys, both Clark and Hayden are being considered for moves to Europe, with Clark also generating some interest from the MLS after snubbing a move to Middlesbrough, who knocked out giants Manchester United from the FA Cup following Anthony Elanga’s miss in a penalty shootout.

Considering Howe wanted to flood his squad with Premier League experience, getting rid of a pair of players with 300 Newcastle appearances between them seems like a strange decision.

But after the near £90m outlay on new talent to help Newcastle steer clear of relegation, Howe would be inclined to prioritise his new signings. which also include Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Matt Targett on loan.