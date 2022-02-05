There are just a few months left of the 2021/22 Premier League season, and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger still hasn’t agreed a new contract with the West Londoners.

The player is believed to currently be on a weekly salary of £100,000 per week, and had already turned down an offer from the Blues worth in the region of £140,000 per week according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet now report that the Stamford Bridge outfit have now decided to double the German’s current deal and will offer him £200,000 per week.

Even that isn’t enough for the player who is reported to have turned it down.

Rudiger is one of, if not the most important player that Chelsea have in their first-team squad, and Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to want to lose him. However, the Blues can’t be held to ransom.

It’s all very well a playing knowing their worth, and it’s quite another thing to be holding the club hostage.

As has been seen with other clubs in the past, no matter the name or standing within a squad, if things are taken just a little too far then it’s time to wave goodbye.

No player is indispensable and with defenders like Matthijs De Ligt becoming available in the summer, per Calciomercato, there’s every reason to believe that if Rudiger doesn’t put pen to paper soon, Chelsea will start to make enquiries elsewhere.

It might mean the player gets a move to either Real Madrid or PSG, both of whom have made provisional enquiries, but there’s no guarantee there’ll be any uplift on Chelsea’s offer.