Video: Chelsea rocked at Stamford Bridge as Plymouth take stunning early lead

Chelsea FC
An FA Cup giant-killing is on the cards at Stamford Bridge.

After just eight minutes of Chelsea’s game against Plymouth Argyle, the visitors took a surprise and stunning lead.

There appeared to be little danger to the hosts when their lower league opponents were awarded a free-kick way out near the touchline.

However, Chelsea’s stars didn’t pick up their players as the ball was floated in, and Macauley Gillesphey rose the highest to power home.

