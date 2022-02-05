Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Olivier Giroud showed what his former clubs were missing with a brilliant winner in the Milan derby.

Giroud had already scored the equaliser for his side as he poked a loose cross home at full stretch around the far post. But just a couple of minutes later the Frenchman came up with a piece of magic to turn the game and the Serie A title race complete on its head.

Being played in with an acute pass into the penalty area, Giroud took control of the ball and Cruyff turned away from his marker and placed a shot into the bottom corner which veteran goalie Samir Handanovic could not push away from the goal completely.

The goal and result put Milan one point behind Inter in the Serie A table, though Inter do have a game in hand with which to restore their four point gap.

Today’s brace put Giroud onto seven goals in Serie A for the Rossoneri, moving him into second behind the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squads goalscoring ranks.

Giroud scored 144 goals while playing for Arsenal and Chelsea between 2012 and 2021, winning four FA Cups, the Europa League and Champions League. He was also a regular player in the France squad which won the 2018 World Cup.

You can watch the full video below.

Step up, Olivier Giroud! ??? Two goals in three minutes for Milan's French striker! pic.twitter.com/F2wDYBUc0f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 5, 2022

Pictures from Serie A and BT Sport