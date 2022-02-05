Video: Harry Kane curls home a brilliant shot to put Tottenham ahead in FA Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane has scored his second FA Cup goal of the season in some style, curling an effort home from outside the box. 

With Heung-Min Son winning the ball back high up the pitch he then started a swift and ruthless counter attack which saw Kane receive the ball and turn into space, where he was then able to curl home an uncontested shot into the top corner, leaving Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with no chance.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal could lose out on another striker target as Barcelona prepare transfer contingency plans
Omitted Newcastle United duo set for transfers to MLS and Europe
Former Arsenal star claims Mikel Arteta doesn’t want him despite being in need of midfielders

The goal puts England captain Kane onto 14 for the season and his third of 2022.

You can watch the full video.

Pictures from the Emirates FA Cup and ITV 

More Stories Harry Kane Heung-Min Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.