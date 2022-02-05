Harry Kane has scored his second FA Cup goal of the season in some style, curling an effort home from outside the box.

With Heung-Min Son winning the ball back high up the pitch he then started a swift and ruthless counter attack which saw Kane receive the ball and turn into space, where he was then able to curl home an uncontested shot into the top corner, leaving Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with no chance.

The goal puts England captain Kane onto 14 for the season and his third of 2022.

Pictures from the Emirates FA Cup and ITV