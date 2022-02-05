Video: Liverpool linked Fabio Carvalho fires Fulham ahead against Manchester City

Fulham FC Manchester City
Posted by

Fabio Carvalho has given Fulham an early lead against Manchester City in the FA Cup. 

Carvalho, a transfer target for Liverpool combined with former Reds star Harry Wilson to throw an early upset on the cards against the runaway Premier League leaders.

The 19-year-old ghosted into the area and lost his marker after the ball was played in behind for Wilson to run onto and expose the City back line after quickly bypassing the press.

However, Fulham’s lead did not last long and City have now resumed standard procedure after goals from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones.

You can watch the full video below

Pictures from the FA Cup and beIN Sports

