Fabio Carvalho has given Fulham an early lead against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Carvalho, a transfer target for Liverpool combined with former Reds star Harry Wilson to throw an early upset on the cards against the runaway Premier League leaders.

The 19-year-old ghosted into the area and lost his marker after the ball was played in behind for Wilson to run onto and expose the City back line after quickly bypassing the press.

However, Fulham’s lead did not last long and City have now resumed standard procedure after goals from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones.

You can watch the full video below

Fabio Carvalho goal against Man Citypic.twitter.com/NOaLpbnX9Z — ???? (@F1avs) February 5, 2022

Pictures from the FA Cup and beIN Sports