Tottenham Hotspur have been on the receiving end of a massive slice of luck as Emerson Royal’s deflected cross found its way into the net.

Royal had picked up the ball and carried it forward from inside his own half with a powerful run seeing him have the ball on the edge of the Brighton area at its conclusion.

His subsequent cross took a wicked deflection from Solly March and the ball managed to loop it’s way in above goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The goal gives Spurs a two goal advantage after Harry Kane opened the scoring with a stunning effort.

You can watch the full video below.

How's that found a way in? ? It's a long way back for Brighton now… ? @EmiratesFACup | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/g4BPAN6BLN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 5, 2022

Pictures from the FA Cup and ITV