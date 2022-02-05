Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga came up the vital goods for Chelsea to avoid another FA Cup upset at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Chelsea would have been keen to avoid being the second team to be upset during this weekends FA Cup fourth round, after Manchester United’s penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough.

Despite being the away team and residing two divisions below The Blues, The Pilgrims stood firm and took the reigning Champions of Europe all the way to extra-time.

It was here though that the game began to unravel in Chelsea’s favour.

A nice combination down the Chelsea left was enough to get Kai Havertz to the byline for a cut back which was graciously received and tapped in by Alonso.

However, when Malang Sarr conceded a penalty it gave Plymouth the perfect chance to bring the game to a shootout. But it wasn’t to be as stand-in goalie Kepa produced a save down to his left to deny Ryan Hardie.

Chelsea have joined West Ham United and Middlesbrough in the fifth round.

Pictures from ITV and the FA Cup