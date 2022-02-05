Video: Stuart Armstrong scores one of the best FA Cup goals of the year with thunderbolt effort

Southampton FC
Posted by

Stuart Armstrong has netted one of the goals of the FA Cup so far with his thunderbolt against Coventry City. 

Armstrong, a half-time sub for his namesake Adam Armstrong, came up with the thunderous effort as his team searched for an equaliser against a stubborn and resilient Coventry defence which was before then proving to be impregnable.

The 29-year-old Scotsman has found minutes difficult to come by at times for The Saints this season, with being out of favour proceeding an injury just as he started to gain a foothold in the first team.

More Stories / Latest News
Brendan Rodgers gives Arsenal and Manchester United transfer boost as he hints at changes to squad in summer
Liverpool legend claims Newcastle will struggle to win trophies within 5 years as he draw Man City comparison
Video: Liverpool linked Fabio Carvalho fires Fulham ahead against Manchester City

His goal managed to drag Southampton into extra-time against the visitors where no one has thus far managed to conjure up a potential winner.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Stuart Armstrong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.