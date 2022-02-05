Stuart Armstrong has netted one of the goals of the FA Cup so far with his thunderbolt against Coventry City.

Armstrong, a half-time sub for his namesake Adam Armstrong, came up with the thunderous effort as his team searched for an equaliser against a stubborn and resilient Coventry defence which was before then proving to be impregnable.

The 29-year-old Scotsman has found minutes difficult to come by at times for The Saints this season, with being out of favour proceeding an injury just as he started to gain a foothold in the first team.

His goal managed to drag Southampton into extra-time against the visitors where no one has thus far managed to conjure up a potential winner.

