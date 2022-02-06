Video: Adama Traore on fire as he sets up Gavi to head Barcelona into the lead against Atletico Madrid

Things couldn’t really have gone too much better for Barcelona and Adama Traore in the first half of their game on Sunday against Atletico Madrid.

The loan signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers was in the thick of the action throughout the first 45, and had already been causing the Rojiblancos all sorts of problems before another sprint to the byline paid dividends.

Beating his man with ease, Traore lifted a cross into the box and young midfield superstar, Gavi, got his head to it and directed it past a despairing Jan Oblak to give the hosts the lead.

Pictures from ESPN FC and Super Sport

