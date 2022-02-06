The huge clubs chasing the transfer of Arsenal star surely shows the Gunners need to consider a new deal

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette reportedly has four clubs interested in a potential transfer move for him when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, big names like Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all tempted to snap up Lacazette on a free, which surely suggests Arsenal need to think about giving him a new contract.

Lacazette has been a key player for the Gunners, though they haven’t managed to tie him down to a new deal, even though the Frenchman’s role in Mikel Arteta’s squad is now even more important after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal?
Arsenal would do well to ensure they aren’t left completely without any striker options next season, as Lacazette could depart for nothing in just a few months’ time.

The 30-year-old is clearly good enough to link up with clubs like Juve, Milan and PSG, so surely it’s also worth Arsenal making an extra effort to persuade him to stay?

Arsenal are going to have to spend an absolute fortune on two or maybe even three strikers otherwise.

