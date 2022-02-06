Arsenal’s exciting new attack-minded XI if they sign £180million transfer targets

If recent Arsenal transfer rumours are to be believed, the Gunners could be set to embark on a major summer spending spree.

It’s not been the best season at the Emirates Stadium so far, and things really didn’t go to plan this January as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club without a replacement coming in.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season, so that leaves Arsenal in need of at least two big signings up front.

According to the Sun, the north London giants could be set to invest as much as £180million in three new signings in the summer, including two new forwards.

Their report claims Arsenal are set to target Everton front-man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak, while Wolves’ Ruben Neves could be added to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Here’s a look at how Arsenal could line up if they bring those exciting three signings in…

We’ve gone for Calvert-Lewin playing centrally in a front three, while Isak would most likely take up a role on the left-hand side.

The Sweden international’s pace and versatility means he could still be a goal threat from that position, just as Aubameyang was when he played there several times under Arteta.

There’s also the potential for Smith Rowe to sometimes shift wide, which would allow Isak to join Calvert-Lewin up front as more of a traditional centre-forward.

In midfield, Neves could add some spark and creativity to Arsenal’s play, giving Arteta a much-needed upgrade on Granit Xhaka, and a better partner to complement Thomas Partey.

Would this Arsenal XI be good enough to get the Gunners into the top four, or even to challenge for the title again? Let us know in the comments!