Video: Boreham Wood take the lead at Bournemouth thanks to captain who’d only ever scored once

Chasing promotion from the Championship, Bournemouth were brought crashing down to earth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Far from being overawed, Boreham Wood of the National League, the fifth tier of English football, took the game to their hosts.

That bravery eventually paid dividends, as some poor marking from the home side saw Boreham Wood’s captain, 37-year-old Matt Ricketts, in acres of space outside the area, which allowed him time to measure an inch-perfect daisy cutter to silence the Vitality Stadium.

Mark Ricketts has played 196 league games for Boreham Wood. He’s scored one league goal. Now he puts them ahead in the #FACup away to Championship side Bournemouth. What a story. #WeAreTheWood — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) February 6, 2022

The goal was even more remarkable given that he’d only ever scored one in 196 league games before Sunday’s encounter.

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC ???? Ricketts slots home from outside the box, as if he was 5-yards out!@BOREHAM_WOODFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HriWnj5Sjv — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ITV Sport