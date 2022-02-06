Video: Boreham Wood take the lead at Bournemouth thanks to captain who’d only ever scored once

Chasing promotion from the Championship, Bournemouth were brought crashing down to earth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Far from being overawed, Boreham Wood of the National League, the fifth tier of English football, took the game to their hosts.

That bravery eventually paid dividends, as some poor marking from the home side saw Boreham Wood’s captain, 37-year-old Matt Ricketts, in acres of space outside the area, which allowed him time to measure an inch-perfect daisy cutter to silence the Vitality Stadium.

The goal was even more remarkable given that he’d only ever scored one in 196 league games before Sunday’s encounter.

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ITV Sport

