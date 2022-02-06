Liverpool have already agreed to resume talks over transfer despite possible Chelsea threat

Liverpool and Fulham reportedly have an agreement in place to resume talks over the Fabio Carvalho transfer at some point this month.

The 19-year-old sensation is a name on everyone’s lips at the moment after a superb season in the Championship, while he also scored a fine goal in Fulham’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

Liverpool came close to signing Carvalho on deadline day, but it now looks like they’re going to try again to discuss a deal with Fulham this month in order to have something in place for the teenager in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Reds fans will certainly hope they can remain in a strong position for the England youth international’s signature, as Chelsea have also recently been linked with him in a report from Goal.

It makes sense that the Blues might be keen to pounce for a talent like Carvalho, especially if there’s even a hint of a chance of hijacking his move to one of their biggest rivals.

It could even be argued that Chelsea would be able to tempt Carvalho with more playing time than he’d have at Anfield, with Thomas Tuchel in desperate need of upgrades on struggling attacking players like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Liverpool, by contrast, already have a huge array of talent up front and strengthened even more with the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in January.

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, but it does seem that LFC are doing what they can do ensure they’re still in pole position for Carvalho’s signature this summer.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that his club are still interested in Carvalho, making it clear just how highly he rates the youngster.

“We are still interested – it would be crazy if we were not,” the German tactician was quoted by BBC Sport earlier this week.

“It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We’ll see what happens.”