Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has chosen his next club, with the decision now already set in stone according to his agent.

As quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sule’s agent Volker Struth told Sport1 his agent had already decided on a new club.

Volker Struth, agent of Niklas Süle: “The new club has already been decided. Niklas has made a decision and I would be surprised if he changed his mind”, he told Sport1. ? #transfers Süle will leave FC Bayern in June as free agent. @imiasanmia pic.twitter.com/M6iW7mzGyp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2022

Two of the clubs most heavily linked with the colossal defender are Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Since they were made aware of Sule’s refusal to sign a new deal they have both been on alert to secure the services of the 26-year-old, with a deal to sign the centre back likely to see the start of his time at one of the respective clubs begin in the coming summer, when his contract with Bayern Munich expires.

Players are free to discuss pre-contractual agreements with foreign teams when their contract runs into its final six months.

Chelsea look set to lose three players via this rule. With defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta all now in their final six months of their respective contracts with The Blues.

This means Chelsea will be frantically trying to recruit a defender or two in the coming summer, making Sule an ideal transfer considering his aptitude to play in a back three – the system favoured by Thomas Tuchel – or a back four.

Meanwhile Newcastle’s attraction to the player would mainly be down to simply needing quality.

While they did manage to recruit Dan Burn during the January window, he was far from The Magpies first choice target for central defence.

However, considering Struth’s comments on the new club, a move to Newcastle does seem quite unlikely given their precarious situation in the Premier League. While they have recruited five new players in January steering themselves clear of relegation is no guaranteed feat this season.

Sule has played 159 times for Bayern Munich since joining from Hoffenheim in 2017.