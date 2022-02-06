Chelsea have two possible advantages over Man United in Declan Rice transfer battle

Chelsea may reportedly have the edge over Manchester United in the transfer battle for Declan Rice this summer – for two key reasons.

The England international has been a star performer for the Hammers for a while now, and is surely up there with the finest midfield players in Europe.

Rice is expected to cost a whopping £100million, but Chelsea may be in a position to afford that as they could be likely to sell N’Golo Kante this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that although Man Utd are also keen to sign Rice, it seems the 23-year-old himself is leaning towards a return to Chelsea, the club he supported growing up, and the place where he started his career.

Rice didn’t manage to keep his place in Chelsea’s academy, but it’s easy to understand that he’d still be keen to try for another spell at Stamford Bridge now.

The Mail note that Rice has publicly spoken about his connection with Chelsea, as well as how settled he is where he’s living in London.

This surely puts Chelsea in a good position, and fans may even think it’s worth selling a legendary figure like Kante to get Rice in.

The France international is not getting any younger, and after a great career in west London it might now be time to bid him farewell and bring in Rice as his ideal long-term successor in that defensive midfield role.