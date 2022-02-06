Chelsea ace to leave at the end of the season with positive change of attitude

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has reportedly decided he’s going to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spain international had a fine career in La Liga before making a move to Stamford Bridge on loan this season, but it hasn’t worked out for him at all in west London.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that things haven’t worked out for Saul, but it’s hardly surprising that it now seems he has plans to return to Atletico Madrid, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness.

Saul had been struggling at Madrid, but the report notes that his difficult time in the Premier League has been a useful learning experience for him.

It’s claimed that Saul wasn’t happy playing a number of different positions under Diego Simeone, but he may now be more open to being a professional and doing his job in the team

However, the report adds that there’s still no guarantee he’ll be part of Atletico’s squad next season, so it may be that he’ll return to his parent club, only to then be moved on again.

Chelsea made a pretty strange signing here, with Saul never really looking like he was needed, and performing very poorly whenever he has been given a chance by Thomas Tuchel.