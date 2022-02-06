Although the City Ground was a scene of celebration for Nottingham Forest on Sunday, after they deservedly dumped FA Cup holders, Leicester City, out of the competition, one unsavoury incident spoiled the party atmosphere.

Forest had roared into a three-goal lead and the fact that his team was behind was clearly too much for one Leicester fan.

As the home side celebrated, one of the visitor supporters hopped over the advertising hoardings and ran towards the Forest players before landing a couple of punches.

Stewards intervened shortly afterwards, but the damage had already been done.

There always seems to be one idiot to spoil things for everyone else, so let’s hope the supporter is banned from every ground in the country.

Footage of a Leicester City fan attacking Nottingham Forest’s players while they celebrated. (via @ciaran7durham) pic.twitter.com/ErAnEGdqf4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2022