Sunday afternoon certainly saw a game to remember for Barcelona, as they scored four against reigning La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, in a win which meant the Blaugranes leapfrogged their opponents in the table.

Diego Simeone’s side even had the audacity to take the lead in the match thanks to a fabulous move which was finished off by Yannick Carrasco.

The entertainment had only just got going, however.

Within a couple of minutes, Jordi Alba scored a volley that will take some beating as La Liga’s goal of the season.

Dani Alves provided the sublime assist, and he would get in on the act himself in the second half when scoring Barca’s fourth and becoming the oldest player in club history to find the net.

Dani Alves hammers in a 4th for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid! ? It’s just like old times at Camp Nou today ?? pic.twitter.com/hUOSHyIwNZ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2022

#LOOKATTHATSTAT – Dani Alves (38 years and 276 days) today becomes Barcelona’s oldest scorer in official competition, surpassing Joan Segarra who scored against Real Betis in La Liga 1963-64 at the age of 36 years and 163 days. — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) February 6, 2022

MORE: Liverpool stars catch Covid

Not long after Alba had restored parity and sent the Camp Nou crazy, Gavi got on the end of an Adama Traore cross to head the hosts into the lead.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United agree €14m deal to sell Brazilian midfielder on loan at Flamengo Video: Disgusting incident at the City Ground as Leicester fan assaults Nottingham Forest players as they celebrate Manchester City on alert after revelation of midfield prodigy wanting better terms on new Barcelona contract

As Tim Lee noted on Twitter, when Gavi was born in Seville, Alves had already played 46 matches for Sevilla!

Getting a 17-year-old and 38-year-old on the score sheet in the same game must be some sort of record.

Gavi (17) and Dani Alves (38) on the scoresheet together. When Gavi was born in the Province of Seville, Alves had already played 46 matches for Sevilla. — Tim Lee (@timjollylee) February 6, 2022

Ronald Araujo completed the scoring for Barca, with Luis Suarez scoring on his return to the Camp Nou.

It was a six goal thriller that truly had everything.