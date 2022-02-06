Video: Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into the lead after so many missed chances

Liverpool are 1-0 up against Cardiff City thanks to a lovely header from Diogo Jota.

Watch below as the Portugal international gets a great connection on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick to put the Reds ahead at Anfield after plenty of missed opportunities earlier on in this FA Cup fourth round clash…

Liverpool had one of their best chances early on after lovely skill by Jota created an opening, while Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino also missed good opportunities in the first half.

LFC are finally 1-0 up thanks to this fine finish by Jota, and it will be interesting to see if they can build on this lead or if Cardiff sense the opportunity of a comeback.