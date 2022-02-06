Video: Harvey Elliott marks Liverpool return with stunning finish vs Cardiff City

Harvey Elliott has marked his long-awaited return from injury with a stunning strike for Liverpool against Cardiff City this afternoon.

The 18-year-old has long looked a superb talent, but suffered a horrible injury earlier this season that looked like it could majorly hamper his progress.

Elliott is back with a bang now, however, smashing in an emphatic effort to make it 3-0 against Cardiff in this FA Cup fourth round tie…

What, A, Return. ? ? Harvey Elliott is back on a football pitch and marks his return with a first @LFC goal! Some strike that ? #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/JkbZeMRFlU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022

You can see from the clip above just how much this meant to him, with Elliott no doubt waiting for a long time to get back onto the pitch and make an impact like this.