Man United & Chelsea ready to compete with Arsenal for forward transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly be set to join the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak in the summer.

The Sweden international has shone in La Liga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times.

Isak was recently linked as a target for Arsenal by the Evening Standard, but it now looks like he’s attracting interest from their Premier League rivals as well.

Man Utd could look to Isak to come in as a long-term replacement for ageing forward Cristiano Ronaldo, while Chelsea might also look at him if Romelu Lukaku’s form doesn’t improve, according to the Daily Mirror.

Isak looks like he could add something to this Red Devils squad, with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also not entirely convincing in recent times, while Anthony Martial recently left for a loan move to Sevilla.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made a string of poor attacking signings in recent times, so will need to get their next move right.

Lukaku looked like he’d be ideal for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but it’s just not worked out for him so far, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have also performed below expectations.

Arsenal badly need Isak to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but one imagines the 22-year-old would prefer a move to either Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge, where there’s more likely to be Champions League football on offer, as well as a more realistic shot at winning trophies.