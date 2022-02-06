Video: Jordi Alba’s goal of the season contender brings Barcelona level against Atletico Madrid

After having gone quickly behind to a razor sharp move from Atletico Madrid, things looked ominous for Barcelona.

However, within two minutes, the Catalans were level. And how!

Adama Traore, on his second debut for Barca, had been causing problems for the Atleti defence from kick-off.

He was involved again in helping the ball to Dani Alves who spotted Jordi Alba unmarked on the opposite flank.

With time to consider his options, Alba instead decided to volley the ball first time and saw the ball nestle in the net to send the Camp Nou wild.

