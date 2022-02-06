After having gone quickly behind to a razor sharp move from Atletico Madrid, things looked ominous for Barcelona.

However, within two minutes, the Catalans were level. And how!

Adama Traore, on his second debut for Barca, had been causing problems for the Atleti defence from kick-off.

He was involved again in helping the ball to Dani Alves who spotted Jordi Alba unmarked on the opposite flank.

With time to consider his options, Alba instead decided to volley the ball first time and saw the ball nestle in the net to send the Camp Nou wild.

Jordi Alba with an absolute BEAUTY of a volley! ? Barca come up with an immediate response after Carrasco gave Atleti an early lead ? pic.twitter.com/jVozTS9956 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2022

WHAT A GOAL BY JORDI ALBA!!! pic.twitter.com/T7vvB8WdHE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2022

Pictures from Premier Sports and ESPN FC