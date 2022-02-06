Video: Diogo Jota should score after stunning piece of skill during Liverpool vs Cardiff

Diogo Jota came close to giving Liverpool an early lead against Cardiff City this afternoon with a lovely piece of skill.

Watch the video clip below, which shows Jota producing a neat turn via a nutmeg, though he should surely have done better with the shot which came afterwards…

Liverpool will be the big favourites to get through this FA Cup fourth round tie, but they also mustn’t get complacent and need to ensure they take their chances when they come along.

Jota has been a star performer for the Reds in recent times and he looks in the mood at Anfield this afternoon.

