Video: Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher very lucky to escape without a red card for this challenge

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was very lucky to only get a yellow card for this challenge earlier on in the Cardiff City game.

The Reds ended up winning rather comfortably in the end, with goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott giving them a 3-1 win in this FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield.

Still, Cardiff will feel they could’ve had a penalty in the first half for this Ibrahima Konate challenge that went unpunished, and now Kelleher looks very fortunate to have stayed on the pitch…

More VAR Drama Caoimhin Kelleher goes into the book but should the Liverpool 'keeper have been sent off? ? #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/X8jiCXFHdw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022

Liverpool were undoubtedly the better team overall, but this match could have gone very differently if Cardiff had had a bit more luck on even just one of these two highly contentious decisions.